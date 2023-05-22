×

Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: What Koepka's PGA win means for legacy, LIV, Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka answered a lot of questions this past week at Oak Hill. Will he bounce back from the Masters? Is he really back? Will he ever win another major?

In this Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav, senior writers Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner answer some new questions, now that Koepka is a five-time major champion.

Where does his legacy lie?

What does this triumph mean for LIV, the PGA Tour and the Ryder Cup?

What is Koepka's ceiling?

And what about the other storylines from the week: Hovland, Scheffler, McIlroy and Block?

Listen on: Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Listen above and check out the timecodes below:

  • (0:00) Intro
  • (0:45) Initial takeaways from Brooks Koepka’s victory
  • (6:55) What does this mean for Koepka’s legacy and LIV Golf?
  • (15:30) Victor Hovland finished T-2; will he win a major soon?
  • (19:02) Breaking down Rory McIlroy's and Scottie Scheffler’s week.
  • (23:20) Is this a new Brooks Koepka?
  • (30:00) What is the ceiling for Brooks?
  • (33:52) Final thoughts from the PGA Championship at Oak Hill

