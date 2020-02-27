GolfChannel.com wins writing award for detailing Tiger Woods’ comeback

Getty Images

GolfChannel.com writers won a first-place award Thursday when the Golf Writers Association of America announced winners of its annual writing contest.

Jaime Diaz, Rex Hoggard, Randall Mell, Ryan Lavner, Will Gray and Mercer Baggs combined to win a first-place award for a special project, The Comeback, which looked into the various things Tiger Woods had to overcome in order to win again on the PGA Tour.

Baggs wrote the introductory piece to the project entitled “The Comeback: Tiger’s torturous journey to becoming a champion again.”

The Comeback: Tiger's torturous journey to becoming a champion again

 BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Tiger Woods won't be defending his Tour Championship title. But his comeback - against several levels of pain, shame and loss - should be appreciated.

Here are the others:

Diaz: Tiger’s journey through personal shame

Hoggard: Tiger’s journey through injury and pain

Mell: Tiger’s journey to public acceptance

Lavner: Tiger’s journey to regaining his fear factor

Gray: Tiger’s journey against the Tiger Effect generation

This was Diaz’ 11th career first-place award. It’s the third for both Mell and Baggs, the second for Lavner and Hoggard, and Gray’s first.

Additionally, Lavner earned a second-place nod in the daily features category where he detailed how Arizona’s Haley Moore went from being bullied to being a hero when she helped her team win the NCAA Championship. Lavner also earned an honorable mention in the game stories category for his piece on Woods’ victory at last year’s Masters.

Tiger Woods

Return of The Roar: The day 'never' became remembered forever

 BY Ryan Lavner  — 

This was never going to happen. Never. Ever. And yet it did. Tiger Woods achieved what many believed was impossible, winning the 83rd Masters Tournament.

All winners will be honored at the GWAA’s annual awards dinner April 8 in Augusta, Ga.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Tiger to serve fajitas, sushi at Champions Dinner

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods explained during a conference call Tuesday that he plans to serve a familiar menu at the game’s most exclusive dinner party.

Tiger
Golf Central

Open loss made Tiger's Masters win more special

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Tiger Woods’ close call in front of his kids at the 2018 Open Championship made his Masters victory even sweeter.
Golf Central

Woods skipping Honda for second straight year

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

For the second consecutive year Tiger Woods will skip what essentially is his hometown event, next week's Honda Classic.