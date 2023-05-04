The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown is underway at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Eight countries are competing over three days of pool play before the top two teams from each group advance to Sunday morning's semifinals.

Below is a look at the standings and the daily match-play results:

Group A Pts W L T (1) USA 1 1 1 0 (4) Sweden 2 2 0 0 (5) England 0 0 2 0 (8) China 1 1 1 0

Group B Pts W L T (2) South Korea 0 0 2 0 (3) Japan 0 0 2 0 (6) Thailand 2 2 0 0 (7) Australia 2 2 0 0

Day 1 Results (Fourballs)

Pool A

Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (SWE) def. Bronte Law/Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), 4 and 3

Madelene Sagstrom/Maja Stark (SWE) def. Liz Young/Alice Hewson (ENG), 5 and 4

Lilia Vu/Nelly Korda (USA) def. Ruoning Yin/Xiyu Lin (CHN), 2 and 1

Ruixin Liu/Yu Liu (CHN) def. Danielle Kang/Lexi Thompson (USA), 1 up

Pool B