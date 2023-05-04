×

Group records and match results from Hanwha International Crown

Getty Images

The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown is underway at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco. Eight countries are competing over three days of pool play before the top two teams from each group advance to Sunday morning's semifinals.

Click here for full details on the format, teams and how to watch. Below is a look at the standings and the daily match-play results:

Group A Pts W L T
(1) USA 1 1 1 0
(4) Sweden 2 2 0 0
(5) England 0 0 2 0
(8) China 1 1 1 0
Group B Pts W L T
(2) South Korea 0 0 2 0
(3) Japan 0 0 2 0
(6) Thailand 2 2 0 0
(7) Australia 2 2 0 0

Day 1 Results (Fourballs)

Pool A

  • Anna Nordqvist/Caroline Hedwall (SWE) def. Bronte Law/Jodi Ewart Shadoff (ENG), 4 and 3
  • Madelene Sagstrom/Maja Stark (SWE) def. Liz Young/Alice Hewson (ENG), 5 and 4
  • Lilia Vu/Nelly Korda (USA) def. Ruoning Yin/Xiyu Lin (CHN), 2 and 1
  • Ruixin Liu/Yu Liu (CHN) def. Danielle Kang/Lexi Thompson (USA), 1 up

Pool B

  • Patty Tavatanakit/Atthaya Thitikul (THA) def. Yuka Saso/Ayaka Furue, 1 up
  • Moriya Jutanugarn/Ariya Jutanugarn (THA) def. Nasa Hataoka/Hinako Shibuno (JPN), 2 up
  • Minjee Lee/Steph Kyriacou (AUS) def. Hye-Jin Choi/In Gee Chun (KOR), 2 up
  • Hannah Green/Sarah Kemp (AUS) def. Hyo Joo Kim/Jin Young Ko (KOR), 2 and 1

More articles like this
News & Opinion

U.S. splits with China on first day of Int. Crown

BY Associated Press  — 

World No. 1 Nelly Korda and Lilia Vu rallied on the back nine to help the United States earn a split of its first two matches.
Golf Central

Teams, format matches for International Crown

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's a look at the teams, format and matches for the return of the Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown.
Golf Central

How to watch: Wells Fargo, International Crown

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week across the world of golf.