The Hanwha Lifeplus International Crown will be contested this week. It's the fourth edition of the biennial tournament, but the first since 2018, because of the pandemic.

Eight countries, represented by 32 players, will compete Thursday-Sunday at TPC Harding Park in San Francisco, California. Golf Channel will air live coverage of all four days of the competition, from 6-9 p.m. ET. There will be a special Peacock window for Sunday's semifinals (stream times TBD). Here is the format:

Two groups with four teams in each group

Each team will play the others within the group over three days of fourballs (better ball)

The top 2 point earners from each group will advance to Sunday

The semifinals, between the No. 1 seed in Group A and the No. 2 seed in Group B, and vice versa, will consist of two singles matches and one foursomes (alternate shot) match

The two semifinal winning teams will compete in the same format in the finals, with a consolation match

Below are the eight teams that qualified (based on aggregate Rolex Ranking points earned through April 3) and the respective players who are competing. Past champions include: South Korea (2018), United States (2016) and Spain (2014).

Group A (seed): United States (1), Sweden (4), England (5), China (8).

Group B (seed): Korea (2), Japan (3), Thailand (6), Australia (7)

United States

Nelly Korda (current Rolex Ranking: 1)

Lilia Vu (4)

Lexi Thompson (7)

Danielle Kang (16)

South Korea

Jin Young Ko (3)

Hyo-Joo Kim (9)

In Gee Chun (12)

Hye Jin Choi (25)

Japan

Nasa Hataoka (15)

Ayaka Furue (19)

Yuka Saso (35)

Hinako Shibuno (39)

Sweden

Maja Stark (30)

Madelene Sagstrom (31)

Anna Nordqvist (36)

Caroline Hedwall (130 – replacing Linn Grant)

England

Jodi Ewart Shadoff (49)

Bronte Law (116)

Alice Hewson (178 – replacing Georgia Hall)

Liz Young (222 – replacing Charley Hull)

Thailand

Atthaya Thitikul (5)

Patty Tavatanakit (63)

Moriya Jutanugarn (80)

Ariya Jutanugarn (83)

Australia

Minjee Lee (6)

Hannah Green (14)

Stephanie Kyriacou (118)

Sarah Kemp (161)

China