With Santa back at the North Pole after a long and eventful night delivering gifts and toys to all, many awoke Wednesday morning to celebrate with loved ones. Here's how some of golf's best players spent Christmas morning.
Merry Christmas from the Fowler’s🎄
That Christmas morning feeling... let’s go!!!!!!! Merry Christmas to everybody, hope it’s a great day 🎄🎅🏼
Merry Christmas everyone! Wishing you all a safe and happy holiday. #merrychristmas #golf
Merry Christmas from the West’s ❤️❤️ Hope everyone is spending this holiday season surrounded by loved ones. #MeleKalikimaka
Wishing everyone a blessed and Merry Christmas from the Donalds #christmaspjs #mygirls #thetraditioncontinues🎅🏼 🎁 🌲
Have a jolly Christmas 🎄 @mike_mcgee27 #season #family
Babies first Christmas 🎄🎅🏻🎁 Hope everyone has a wonderful day. Merry Christmas to all. Love the Gouws family . @dewald_gouws
Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas! 🎅🏻
