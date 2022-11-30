'He can't walk any faster': Jon Rahm details being on the clock with Tiger Woods Sunday at Masters

NASSAU, Bahamas – Tiger Woods has delicately made his way around Albany this week with a focus on hosting the Hero World Challenge after a bout with plantar fasciitis in his right foot led him to withdraw from the competition. The late WD put the 46-year-old’s season in perspective.

Following multiple procedures on his right leg as he continues to recover from a 2021 car crash, Woods returned to competition this year with mixed results. He managed to play just three events – the Masters, PGA Championship and Open Championship – with the highwater mark coming in his 47th-place finish at Augusta National.

Woods was paired with Jon Rahm during the final round at this year’s Masters, but it wasn’t the 15-time major champion’s play that stood out for the Spaniard.

“I think the fact that we got put on the clock on [hole No.] 7 and he was somehow trying to speed up, we all looked at the official, like, he can't walk any faster, let's be honest. Like he was already doing an amazing job trying to move up and down those hills,” Rahm said Wednesday at the Hero. “We all joked around with the official and then when he turned around, Tiger takes off and I'm looking at my caddie, like, well, this is incredible.”

Rahm also offered some insight into the toll Augusta National, one of the most physically challenging walks in golf, took on Woods.

“We see the reality afterwards that the cameras don't see. He puts on a bit of a show for the camera, like he's not going to show how much he's really hurting,” Rahm said. “When we finished scoring, just seeing him stand up and move around that room when there's nobody watching, there's a difference, especially after playing 18 holes and after sitting down when your legs cool off a little bit, it changes. It's really inspiring.”