×

'He's pretty banged up': Caddie Joe LaCava offers realistic outlook on Tiger's chances

Getty Images

Inclement weather at this year's Masters could pose some issues for Tiger Woods. 

The forecast in Augusta, Georgia, calls for a 50% chance of morning showers on Friday with rain increasing to 70% in the afternoon and the possibility of scattered thunderstorms. The forecast also projects a 90% chance of heavy rain on Saturday, accumulating 0.75-1.50 inches. And Sunday, there's a 50% chance of morning showers. 

That could cause the suspension of a round, and if multiple rounds need to be played in a single day, Woods' caddie, Joe LaCava, told the New York Post that Woods will struggle. 

Full-field tee times from the 87th Masters Tournament

"I can’t imagine [Woods] trying to go 27-plus holes [in one day] around here," LaCava said. 

Woods was involved in a single-car crash in February 2021, suffering comminuted open fractures to both the tibia and fibula in his right leg. It was uncertain if he'd ever play competitive golf again.

The 15-time major champion, however, returned to competition at the 2022 Masters and made the cut. He's made three Tour starts since, most recently at the Genesis Invitational in February, where he finished T-45 at 1 under overall. 

Weather forecast: Cooler temps and lots of rain

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Expect temperatures to drop and the chances for rain to rise as Masters week goes on at Augusta National.

"I'm not going to play any more than probably the majors and maybe a couple more," Woods said afterward. "That's it, that's all my body will allow me to do. My back the way it is, all the surgeries I had on my back, my leg the way it is, I just can't. That's just going to be my future."

Now a year since his comeback at Augusta National, Woods has progressed. However, completing 72 holes is still — and likely always will be — a challenge. And if the weather forces Woods to play more than 18 holes in a day, that will make an already difficult task even harder. 

"He’s pretty banged up," LaCava said. "If it wasn’t Augusta he probably wouldn’t be playing. … He still has the power, the swing speed, the shots and the length to contend. The injury is devastating, but if he could take a cart, he could contend tomorrow."

More articles like this
Golf Central

JT: When U.S. player was intimidated by Tiger

BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

When Tiger Woods was a vice captain for the 2017 U.S. Presidents Cup team, he was an intimating presence - but not like you'd think.
News & Opinion

Tiger will rely on knowledge for one last miracle

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Against the Masters' field, experience is Tiger Woods' only advantage. He no longer has the luxury of peaking physically.
Golf Central

Tiger not a fan of no cuts for designated events

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Tiger Woods said Tuesday that he's not a fan of having no cut at designated events and that the plan is "still in flux."