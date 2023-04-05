It’s been a fine few days at Augusta National, leading into the 87th Masters Tournament. But things are about to change, weather wise.

Temperatures will reach the upper-80s on Wednesday but, by Saturday, will barely crack 50. And there will be rain. Lots and lots of rain. Here is a look at the extended forecast for tournament week, per Augusta National:

Thursday

High: 85 degrees

Low: 67 degrees

Winds: S 7-14 mph

Rainfall: 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m.; 0.10-0.25 inches

Friday

High: 73 degrees

Low: 62 degrees

Winds: ESE 4-8; shifting NE 12-18 (gusts 25 mph)

Rainfall: 50% chance of morning showers with rain increasing to 70% in the afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible; 0.50 inches

Saturday

High: 52 degrees

Low: 49 degrees

Winds: NE 12-18 mph (gusts 25 mph)

Rainfall: 90% chance of rain and could be heavy at times; 0.75-1.50 inches

Sunday