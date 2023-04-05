It’s been a fine few days at Augusta National, leading into the 87th Masters Tournament. But things are about to change, weather wise.
Temperatures will reach the upper-80s on Wednesday but, by Saturday, will barely crack 50. And there will be rain. Lots and lots of rain. Here is a look at the extended forecast for tournament week, per Augusta National:
Thursday
- High: 85 degrees
- Low: 67 degrees
- Winds: S 7-14 mph
- Rainfall: 30% chance of thunderstorms after 3 p.m.; 0.10-0.25 inches
Friday
- High: 73 degrees
- Low: 62 degrees
- Winds: ESE 4-8; shifting NE 12-18 (gusts 25 mph)
- Rainfall: 50% chance of morning showers with rain increasing to 70% in the afternoon with a few embedded thunderstorms possible; 0.50 inches
Saturday
- High: 52 degrees
- Low: 49 degrees
- Winds: NE 12-18 mph (gusts 25 mph)
- Rainfall: 90% chance of rain and could be heavy at times; 0.75-1.50 inches
Sunday
- High: 62 degrees
- Low: 47 degrees
- Winds: NE 12-18 mph (gusts 25 mph)
- Rainfall: 50% chance of morning showers; cloudy becoming partly sunny