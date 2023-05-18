×

Here are the 30 teams who qualified for NCAA Men's Championship

Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their pre-regionals Golfstat ranking:

(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)

COMPETING TEAMS (30)

  • 1. Vanderbilt
  • 2. North Carolina
  • 3. Illinois
  • 4. Arizona State
  • 5. Texas Tech
  • 6. Pepperdine
  • 7. Florida State
  • 8. Stanford
  • 9. Oklahoma
  • 10. Florida
  • 11. Georgia Tech
  • 13. Auburn
  • 14. Texas A&M
  • 15. Texas
  • 16. Virginia
  • 17. Alabama
  • 18. Mississippi State
  • 22. Oregon
  • 24. Colorado State
  • 25. Ohio State
  • 31. Baylor
  • 32. Duke
  • 33. East Tennessee State
  • 34. Georgia
  • 35. Arkansas
  • 43. BYU
  • 45. San Francisco
  • 47. New Mexico
  • 48. Chattanooga
  • 52. Colorado

COMPETING INDIVIDUALS (6)

  • Drew Salyers, Indiana
  • Luke O'Neill, Kansas State
  • Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
  • Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
  • Will King, Kansas
  • Sam Lape, Furman

