Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their pre-regionals Golfstat ranking:
(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)
COMPETING TEAMS (30)
- 1. Vanderbilt
- 2. North Carolina
- 3. Illinois
- 4. Arizona State
- 5. Texas Tech
- 6. Pepperdine
- 7. Florida State
- 8. Stanford
- 9. Oklahoma
- 10. Florida
- 11. Georgia Tech
- 13. Auburn
- 14. Texas A&M
- 15. Texas
- 16. Virginia
- 17. Alabama
- 18. Mississippi State
- 22. Oregon
- 24. Colorado State
- 25. Ohio State
- 31. Baylor
- 32. Duke
- 33. East Tennessee State
- 34. Georgia
- 35. Arkansas
- 43. BYU
- 45. San Francisco
- 47. New Mexico
- 48. Chattanooga
- 52. Colorado
COMPETING INDIVIDUALS (6)
- Drew Salyers, Indiana
- Luke O'Neill, Kansas State
- Jonas Baumgartner, Oklahoma State
- Riley Lewis, Loyola Marymount
- Will King, Kansas
- Sam Lape, Furman