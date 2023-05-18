Here is a list of the 30 teams that will be competing in the 2023 NCAA Division I Men's Golf Championship, which will take place May 26-31 at Grayhawk Golf Club's Raptor Course in Scottsdale, Arizona. Teams are listed in order of their pre-regionals Golfstat ranking:

(For full recaps of the six regionals, click here.)

COMPETING TEAMS (30)

1. Vanderbilt

2. North Carolina

3. Illinois

4. Arizona State

5. Texas Tech

6. Pepperdine

7. Florida State

8. Stanford

9. Oklahoma

10. Florida

11. Georgia Tech

13. Auburn

14. Texas A&M

15. Texas

16. Virginia

17. Alabama

18. Mississippi State

22. Oregon

24. Colorado State

25. Ohio State

31. Baylor

32. Duke

33. East Tennessee State

34. Georgia

35. Arkansas

43. BYU

45. San Francisco

47. New Mexico

48. Chattanooga

52. Colorado

COMPETING INDIVIDUALS (6)