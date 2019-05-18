Brooks Koepka entered Saturday at the PGA Championship with a seven-stroke lead after setting a new major record with a two-round total of 128.

The field's only chance to get close on Moving Day was the three-time major champ coming back to the pack. Unfortunately for them, that didn't happen.

After opening with a par, Koepka got the birdie train rolling once again, hitting a dart to 5 feet on the par-4 second hole that was so good it appeared to break the ShotTracer:

Koepka went flag hunting again at the par-4 fifth hole, adding another birdie after hitting his approach to inside 3 feet:

Koepka did falter momentarily at the ninth hole, making a bogey after a missed putt from 2 feet. Despite the blemish, Koepka went out in 34 and headed to the back nine with a commanding lead.

Koepka started his inward nine with another bogey at the par-4 10th hole, but was able to rebound from his first back-to back bogeys of the week with a par on 11th hole.

Koepka finally got back on the birdie train on the par-5 13th hole. After finding trouble to the right of the fairway on both his drive and his second shot, the 29-year-old stuck his third shot to 16 feet and promptly sank the birdie putt to get back to 1 under on the day: