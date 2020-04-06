How the field will likely look for a November Masters

While many questions remain about what a Masters might look like in November, one area where we have some clarity is what the field will look like.

Augusta National Golf Club announced Monday that this year's tournament has new "intended dates" of Nov. 9-15. But part of that announcement included language from club chairman Fred Ridley about who will be invited down Magnolia Lane this fall.

"We want to emphasize that our future plans are incumbent upon favorable counsel and direction from health officials," Ridley wrote. "Provided that occurs and we can conduct the 2020 Masters, we intend to invite those professionals and amateurs who would have qualified for our original April date."

Masters qualification was already winding down when global competition ground to a halt last month, with only two remaining pathways to an invite: win one of four remaining full-point PGA Tour events, all of which have since been canceled, or sit inside the top 50 of the Official World Golf Rankings on March 30.

But 92 players had already qualified for this year's Masters, a larger number than some fields in recent years even with those 11th-hour avenues removed. Eighty-seven players participated each of the last two years, while the field grew to 93 in 2017. The Masters has not had a field size over 100 since 1966, when 103 players participated.

If the tournament committee opted to make the final top-50 cutoff based on what the world rankings looked like when they were frozen on March 20, four more players who were not otherwise exempt would be invited: No. 44 Collin Morikawa, No. 45 Scottie Scheffler, No. 47 Christiaan Bezuidenhout and No. 49 Graeme McDowell. That could potentially swell the field to 96.

There are 19 Masters qualifying criteria, although lucky No. 19 is the final OWGR cutoff that had not yet come to pass. Here's a look at how all 92 players for this year's field qualified, with players who gained entry via multiple criteria listed only by the first way by which they qualified:

1. Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods

2. U.S. Open champions (last five years): Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

3. Open champions (last five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

4. PGA champions (last five years): Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

5. Players champions (last three years): Si Woo Kim, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year): N/A

7. Current U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up: James Augenstein (a), Andy Ogletree (a)

8. Current British Amateur champion: James Sugrue (a)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: Yuxin Lin (a)

10. Current Latin America Amateur champion: Abel Gallegos (a)

11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Lukas Michel (a)

12. Top 12 and ties from 2019 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

13. Top 4 and ties from 2019 U.S. Open: Justin Rose, Chez Reavie

14. Top 4 and ties from 2019 Open: Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood

15. Top 4 and ties from 2019 PGA Championship: Matt Wallace

16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that offer full FedExCup points: Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Marc Leishman, Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan, J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

17. Qualifiers for 2019 Tour Championship: Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker

18. Top 50 from final Official World Golf Ranking of 2019: Byeong-Hun An, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger