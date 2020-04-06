Here's how the proposed PGA Tour schedule would look for 2020

The PGA Tour announced on Monday that it was making adjustments to the remainder of its 2019-20 schedule. For now, the Tour, which has contested 22 events this season and none since the Arnold Palmer Invitational in early March, has slated a return date of late May.

Nine events on its calendar have been officially canceled, including The Open Championship, and several others have been moved around. Here is a look at what the Tour currently has proposed for the remainder of the season. The Tour stated more changes will be announced "in the coming weeks," which will include more reshuffling.

DATE EVENT LOCATION May 21-24 Charles Schwab Challenge Colonial CC, Fort Worth, Texas May 28-31 Rocket Mortgage Classic Detroit Golf Club, Detroit, Mich. June 4-7 Memorial Tournament Muirfield Village GC, Dublin, Ohio June 11-14 RBC Canadian Open St. George's G&CC, Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 18-21 Potential PGA Tour event TBD June 25-28 Travelers Championship TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, Conn. July 2-5 Barracuda Championship Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), Truckee, Calif. July 2-5 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational TPC Southwind, Memphis, Tenn. July 9-12 John Deere Classic TPC Deere Run, Silvis, Ill. July 16-19 Barbasol Championship Keene Trace Golf Club, Nicholasville, Kent. July 23-26 3M Open TPC Twin Cities, Blaine, Minn. July 30-Aug. 2 Potential PGA Tour event TBD Aug. 6-9 PGA Championship TPC Harding Park, San Francisco, Calif. Aug. 13-16 Wyndham Championship Sedgefield CC, Greensboro, N.C. Aug. 20-23 The Northern Trust* TPC Boston, Norton, Mass. Aug. 27-30 BMW Championship* Olympia Fields CC (North), Olympia Fields, Ill. Sept. 4-7 Tour Championship* East Lake GC, Atlanta, Ga. Sept. 17-20 U.S. Open Winged Foot GC, Mamaroneck, N.Y. Sept. 25-27 Ryder Cup Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wis. Nov. 12-15 Masters Tournament Augusta National Golf Club, Augusta, Ga.

*FedExCup Playoff event