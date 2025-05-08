How Rory McIlroy’s bomb-and-gouge plan worked Thursday at Philadelphia Cricket Club

Rory McIlroy was almost apologetic Wednesday when asked about his game plan at Philadelphia Cricket Club.

"[T]he strategy is just hit driver everywhere and then figure it out from there,” he said.

And that’s exactly what he did Thursday in Round 1 of the Truist Championship, where he shot 4-under 66 to sit five off Keith Mitchell’s lead.

On the par-70, 7,119-yard layout, McIlroy hit wedge into every par 4, except the 18th, where he used a 7-iron.

McIlroy led the field in driving distance at over 340 yards; nine of his tee shots traveled beyond 330.

The reigning Masters (and Players, and AT&T Pebble Beach) champion hit seven of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation. His proximity to the hole, however, was 36'5", which ranked 67th in the field of 72.

“I think it worked out fine,” McIlroy said of his strategy. “I drove the ball pretty well. I missed it in a couple of spots but was sort of able to get away with it. The mistakes I made mostly were from around the greens, the three-putt on 12 and then making 6 at 15.

“Apart from that, I played pretty good. I felt like I was a little rusty out there, just hadn’t played in a week and I hadn’t really done a ton of practice, especially like on and around the greens. I certainly can tidy a few things up, but overall a decent day.”

Here’s a look at McIlroy’s driving distances and approach-shot distance in the opening round of the PGA Tour’s sixth $20 million signature event. The fifth and 15th holes, as noted by asterisk, are par 5s.