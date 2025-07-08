Skip navigation
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship

  
Published July 8, 2025 01:00 PM
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
July 8, 2025 12:33 PM
Xander Schauffele discuses his mindset as he heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Golf Today crew examine what the two-time major winner needs to do to regain his confidence this year.

The PGA Tour is contesting a pair of events this week with the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship.

The Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will be held again at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The ISCO moves to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, after seven years at Keene Trace.

Here’s how you can watch both tournaments (all times EDT; stream links added when available).

Thursday, July 10

Genesis Scottish Open

ISCO Championship

Friday, July 11

Genesis Scottish Open

ISCO Championship

Saturday, July 12

Genesis Scottish Open

ISCO Championship

Sunday, July 13

Genesis Scottish Open

ISCO Championship