How to watch the PGA Tour’s 2025 Genesis Scottish Open and ISCO Championship
Published July 8, 2025 01:00 PM
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
Xander Schauffele discuses his mindset as he heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open, and the Golf Today crew examine what the two-time major winner needs to do to regain his confidence this year.
The PGA Tour is contesting a pair of events this week with the Genesis Scottish Open and the ISCO Championship.
The Scottish Open, which is co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, will be held again at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick. The ISCO moves to Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky, after seven years at Keene Trace.
Here’s how you can watch both tournaments (all times EDT; stream links added when available).
Thursday, July 10
Genesis Scottish Open
- 11AM-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
ISCO Championship
- 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Friday, July 11
Genesis Scottish Open
- 11AM-2PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
ISCO Championship
- 4-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Saturday, July 12
Genesis Scottish Open
- 10AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Noon-3PM: CBS
ISCO Championship
- 4-5PM: NBC Sports App
- 5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
Sunday, July 13
Genesis Scottish Open
- 10AM-Noon: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App
- Noon-3PM: CBS
ISCO Championship
- 4-5PM: NBC Sports App
- 5-7PM: Golf Channel/NBC Sports App