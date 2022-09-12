×

How to watch the Presidents Cup on Golf Channel, NBC and Peacock

The Presidents Cup will take place Sept. 22-25 at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Golf Channel and NBC will showcase the biennial competition and Peacock will provide simulcast coverage. The four-day event features a team of 12 U.S. players against a team of 12 International (non-European) players. The sides will compete in foursomes (alternate shot), fourballs (better ball) and singles.

The event will begin with five foursomes matches on Thursday and five fourball matches on Friday. They will play four foursomes and four fourball matches, respectively, on Saturday, followed by 12 singles matches on Sunday.

"Live From the Presidents Cup" will also provide highlights, interviews, updates and analysis throughout the week. Click here for more general information on the matches.

(All times Eastern and airing on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted)

Monday, Sept. 19
Noon-3PM: Live From the Presidents Cup
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Tuesday, Sept. 20
10AM-5PM: Live From the Presidents Cup
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Wednesday, Sept. 21
10AM-5PM: Live From the Presidents Cup
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Thursday, Sept. 22
12:30-1PM: Live From the Presidents Cup, opening ceremony
1-6PM (GC/Peacock): Presidents Cup, Day 1 foursomes
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Friday, Sept. 23
10-11:30AM: Live From the Presidents Cup
11:30AM-6PM (GC/Peacock): Presidents Cup, Day 2 fourballs
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Saturday, Sept. 24
7-8AM (GC/Peacock): Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursomes
8AM-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursomes and fourballs
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

Sunday, Sept. 25
10AM-Noon: Live From the Presidents Cup
Noon-6PM (NBC/Peacock): Presidents Cup, Day 4 singles
6-8PM: Live From the Presidents Cup

