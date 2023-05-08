Here's how you can access live streams to Golf Channel's coverage this week. Click on the link for direct access to that event (all times ET). The times represent the live streams and the televised coverage. For events that are tape-delayed, the coverage times are also noted.

All events listed below will be broadcast on Golf Channel, unless otherwise noted. Those airing on NBC and simulcast on Peacock are highlighted.

This week's Cognizant Founders Cup will have exclusive Peacock windows (1-1:30 p.m. ET on Thursday/Friday; 3-4 p.m. ET on Saturday/Sunday). You can watch each full round, however, on the Peacock stream without changing the channel.

You will also notice QR codes during Golf Channel and NBC Sports’ digital and TV coverage. If you see one pop up on your screen, open the camera app on your mobile device and hover over the code. The camera app will automatically read the code and take you to this page for the weekly rundown or directly to the stream being promoted on coverage.

Stream links will be updated as made available.

Monday

2:15-5:15PM (GC/Peacock): PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Round 1 (PGA of America)

Tape-delayed; airs 4:30-7:30 p.m. on Golf Channel

Tuesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Round 2 (PGA of America)

Wednesday

4:30-7:30PM (GC/Peacock): PGA WORKS Collegiate Championship, Round 3 (PGA of America)

Thursday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Soudal Open, Round 1 (DP World Tour)

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. exclusively on NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com

10:30AM-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 1 (LPGA Tour)

Final 30 minutes exclusively on Peacock; can watch full round on Peacock as well

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 1 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 1 (PGA Tour)

Friday

7:30AM-12:30PM (GC): Soudal Open, Round 2 (DP World Tour)

10 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. exclusively on NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com

10:30AM-1:30PM (GC/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 2 (LPGA Tour)

Final 30 minutes exclusively on Peacock; can watch full round on Peacock as well

1-4PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 2 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 2 (PGA Tour)

Saturday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Soudal Open, Round 3 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 3 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 3 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 3 (LPGA Tour)

First hour exclusively on Peacock; can watch full round on Peacock as well

Sunday

7:30AM-Noon (GC): Soudal Open, Round 4 (DP World Tour)

1-3PM (GC/Peacock): AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-6PM (CBS): AT&T Byron Nelson, Round 4 (PGA Tour)

3-5PM (GC/Peacock): Regions Tradition, Round 4 (PGA Tour Champions)

4-7PM (GC/Peacock): Cognizant Founders Cup, Round 4 (LPGA Tour)