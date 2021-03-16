'I am back home': Tiger Woods returns to Florida to continue recovery process

Three weeks after being seriously injured in a car accident in Los Angeles, Tiger Woods is home.

First reported by Golf Digest's Daniel Rapaport, Woods has returned to Hobe Sound, Florida, to continued his recovery from multiple leg injuries sustained in the single-vehicle, rollover crash near Los Angeles on Feb. 23.

“Happy to report that I am back home and continuing my recovery. I am so grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement that I have received over the past few weeks,” Woods said statement. “Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough. I will be recovering at home and working on getting stronger every day.”

Woods suffered comminuted open fractures to the upper and lower sections of his right leg, as well as significant trauma to his right ankle, during the crash. He was transported to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to insert a rod, screws and pins to stabilize his leg and ankle, and was transferred a couple of days later to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center to continues his recovery process.

Last week, Rory McIlroy told Jimmy Fallon that Woods was nearing a return home.

“He’s doing better,” McIlroy said. “Hopefully, if things go well over the next week or so, he might be able to get home and start recovery at home, which would be great for him, see his kids, see his family. But yeah, he’s doing better. All of us are wishing him a speedy recovery at this point.”