It's official: We know how long the 13th hole will play at this year's Masters

Since aerial photos first surfaced showing an under-construction 13th hole at Augusta National, the question has been exactly how much the changes would lengthen the par-5 hole.

Now, that question has been answered.

The Masters Tournament released its annual media guide on Monday, and inside that are the listed yardages for this year’s tournament. Seventeen of the holes remain unchanged from a year ago, but No. 13 has been stretched from 510 yards to 545 yards, an increase of 35 yards. The total yardage will now be 7,545 yards.

“The fact that players are hitting middle- to short-irons into that hole is not really how it was designed,” Masters chairman Fred Ridley said last April.

While No. 13 is still the shortest par-5, by 5 yards compared to the 550-yard 15th hole, it’ll be interesting to see what an extra 35 yards will do. The risk-reward par-5 has historically been the easiest hole on the venerable layout, averaging 4.77, according to the Masters’ official site. It was most gettable in 2019, playing more than a half-shot under par.