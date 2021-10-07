Jin Young Ko chasing Annika Sorenstam's sub-70 record at Founders Cup

WEST CALDWELL, N.J. - Jin Young Ko grabbed the Cognizant Founders Cup lead after firing an 8-under 63. It also put her one step closer to making history.

The 26-year-old South Korean has recorded 11 straight rounds in the 60s. That's three rounds shy of the tour's all-time record, set by Annika Sorenstam in 2005, it was noted by statistician Justin Ray on Twitter.

Ko wasn't aware that she's chasing a record held by one of the game's greats until after her round on Thursday. Although she would like to have three more sub-70 scores this week in New Jersey, she'll be at peace if the magic doesn't continue.

Full-field scores from the Cognizant Founders Cup

"Of course (I'm motivated to catch Sorenstam)," Ko said. "If I can, it's going to be great honor. If not, still fine."



Ko is a combined 50 under par in her last five starts, which include two wins and a runner-up finish. That second-place showing came last week at the ShopRite LPGA Classic, where she couldn't convert a 36-hole lead at the three-round tournament.

Ko rides positive thinking to -8 at Founders Cup

"Like, I feel was little sad on Sunday, so I didn't want to like take away from ShopRite to here," she said. "I just, like I need to refresh my mind and for the golf as well, and I didn't practice much before the tournament. I had just naps and watch Netflix."

Ko is currently ranked second in the world behind Nelly Korda, who is four strokes back of the lead after a first-round 67. Ko is also one spot behind the reigning Olympic gold medalist in the Race to the CME Globe. But much like her mindset when it comes to chasing Sorenstam's record, Ko doesn't feel any added pressure to catch Korda.

"Well, I don't want to think about like a lot of the money rank or whatever, world ranking, whatever," she said. "Nelly is good player and I'm always happy to compete with her."