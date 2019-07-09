Former winner John Daly has withdrawn from The Open after a week that included the R&A denying his request to use a cart at Royal Portrush and, according to Daly, a serious spider bite that sent him to the hospital.

Daly played the PGA Championship in May using a cart because of an arthritic knee condition, and his chances of playing next week in Northern Ireland seemingly took a hit when R&A officials informed him they would not make a similar allowance at Portrush. But Daly remained optimistic in a social media post, explaining, "my plan is to give it a shot in 2 weeks at Portrush. Fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain."

But Daly was officially removed from the field Tuesday, replaced by Kevin Streelman. Daly shared another social media post on Sunday that detailed a scary incident from a brown recluse spider bite in England, one that left him hospitalized after requiring mouth-to-mouth resuscitation.

"Mouth/mouth, compressions and unknowingly now in an ambulance rushed to ER all while on family vacation and straight into surgery," Daly wrote. "Removing what developed into a major infection in my abdominal area and treated for early sepsis all from a brown recluse!"

Daly, 53, won The Open in 1995 at St. Andrews and will be eligible to compete until age 60 as a result of that playoff victory.

With Streelman now in the field and Chile's Joaquin Niemann added earlier this week to replace another former Open champ, Todd Hamilton, the top alternates for Royal Portrush are currently Rory Sabbatini, Brian Harman and Martin Kaymer. The R&A fills its alternate positions based on the Official World Golf Rankings.