John Daly will be walking his way around Royal Portrush.

The R&A, in a statement released Saturday, denied the 1995 Open champion's request to use a golf cart at the year's final major.

"We appreciate the difficult John is facing and have full sympathy for him as this is clearly a serious, long-term condition," the statement read. "Having considered all of the relevant factors, the Championship Committee has decided to decline his request."

"We believe that walking the course is an integral part of the Championship and is central to the tradition of link golf which is synonymous with The Open. We must also ensure that, as far as possible, the challenge is the same for all players in the field."

The statement adds that the sloping terrain of the Dunluce Links is not suited for carts, that the club does not permit cart use, that the R&A did not come to this decision lightly, and that Daly will always be welcome at The Open.

Daly, who suffers from osteoarthritis in his right knee, was permitted the use of a cart earlier this year at the PGA Championship at Bethpage Black, where he missed the cut following rounds of 75-76.

Last year, Daly withdrew from the U.S. Senior Open when he was similarly denied a request to ride. In response, he vowed to never play another USGA event.

But he will be at Portrush in two weeks. In a statement of his own, Daly tweeted, "While I trust the R&A's decision was made with good intentions, I could not disagree more with their conclusions."

Per Daly, he will soon require knee replacement. But, he writes, "Before that time comes my plan is to give it a shot in 2 weeks at Portrush. Fingers crossed I can make it thru the pain."

Daly has not played the weekend in a major since the 2012 PGA Championship, missing 10 straight cuts at The Open and PGA Championship.