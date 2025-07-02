John Deere Classic 2025: Odds, favorites, pick to win at TPC Deere Run

It may be a smaller field in this week’s John Deere Classic, but the opportunities to get in on the action are aplenty.

There is a sizable favorite at TPC Deere Run — in the form of a Ryder Cup probable — but for several others looking to climb the FedExCup standings in the latter half of 2025, there’s no time like the present.

Here are the betting favorites and odds this week in Silvis, Illinois, along with a pick to win from expert Brad Thomas:

Michael Thorbjornsen, to win (+2800)

After cashing in on Davis Thompson to win the John Deere Classic last season, the model remains the same. I want to bet on golfers who are great ball strikers who perform well on par 5s and can get birdies in bunches.

While Thorbjornsen’s approach numbers over the last 24 rounds don’t sniff the top 25, his recent form suggests that he might have found something. He had gone four straight events losing strokes on approach, to becoming a gainer in three of his last four starts. His off-the-tee numbers have remained astounding, and his putter is starting to get hot.

Thorbjornsen finished T-4 at the Rocket Classic this past weekend while gaining 6.2 strokes tee to green. It’s a good course for him to play while in good form. He finished T-2 here last season and T-17 in 2023.

John Deere has been the home for PGA Tour first-time winners with Thompson, Michael Kim and David Gossett, to name a few. Additionally, it has been the year of first-time winners. There have already been nine first-time winners on Tour this season — perfect timing for the Stanford University product to join the group.

2025 John Deere Classic odds (as of Wednesday, courtesy DraftKings):