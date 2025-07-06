Skip navigation
John Deere Classic payout: How much prize money winner Brian Campbell, others earned

  
Published July 6, 2025 04:31 PM

Brian Campbell won the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run, earning over $1.5 million of an $8.4 million total purse.

It was Campbell’s second winner’s check of the season, as he also took the Mexico Open in a playoff. In total, Campbell has collected $3,174,659 this season and $3,456,741 for his career.

Here is the complete prize-money breakdown:

﻿FINISH PLAYER TOTAL EARNINGS
1 Brian Campbell -18 $1,512,000
2 Emiliano Grillo -18 $915,600
3 David Lipsky -17 $635,600
3 Kevin Roy -17 $635,600
5 Carson Young -16 $278,250
5 Lucas Glover -16 $278,250
5 Jacob Bridgeman -16 $278,250
5 Matt Kuchar -16 $278,250
5 Kurt Kitayama -16 $278,250
5 Max Homa -16 $278,250
11 Beau Hossler -15 $168,900
11 Nick Dunlap -15 $168,900
11 Si Woo Kim -15 $168,900
11 Denny McCarthy -15 $168,900
11 Rico Hoey -15 $168,900
11 a-Jackson Koivun -15 $0
11 Austin Eckroat -15 $168,900
18 Davis Thompson -14 $119,700
18 Rickie Fowler -14 $119,700
18 Patrick Fishburn -14 $119,700
21 Michael Thorbjornsen -13 $84,700
21 Jake Knapp -13 $84,700
21 Kevin Yu -13 $84,700
21 Sam Stevens -13 $84,700
21 Lee Hodges -13 $84,700
21 Chris Gotterup -13 $84,700
27 Garrick Higgo -12 $61,320
27 Kris Ventura -12 $61,320
27 Nate Lashley -12 $61,320
27 Cameron Champ -12 $61,320
31 Doug Ghim -11 $53,760
31 Taylor Montgomery -11 $53,760
33 Brandt Snedeker -10 $42,945
33 Bud Cauley -10 $42,945
33 Taylor Moore -10 $42,945
33 Mark Hubbard -10 $42,945
33 Jeremy Paul -10 $42,945
33 Vince Whaley -10 $42,945
33 Zac Blair -10 $42,945
33 Camilo Villegas -10 $42,945
41 Rikuya Hoshino -9 $33,180
41 Brendan Valdes -9 $33,180
41 Philip Knowles -9 $33,180
44 Zach Johnson -8 $22,848
44 Keith Mitchell -8 $22,848
44 Jesper Svensson -8 $22,848
44 Hayden Springer -8 $22,848
44 Adam Svensson -8 $22,848
44 Thriston Lawrence -8 $22,848
44 Bronson Burgoon -8 $22,848
44 Ben Kohles -8 $22,848
44 Justin Lower -8 $22,848
44 Seamus Power -8 $22,848
54 Patton Kizzire -7 $19,740
54 Cristobal del Solar -7 $19,740
54 Dylan Wu -7 $19,740
57 Henrik Norlander -5 $19,236
57 Quade Cummins -5 $19,236
57 Joel Dahmen -5 $19,236
60 Ryo Hisatsune -4 $18,816
60 Eric Cole -4 $18,816
62 Gordon Sargent -2 $18,564
63 James Hahn -1 $18,396
64 Chris Kirk 2 $18,228