John Deere Classic payout: How much prize money winner Brian Campbell, others earned

Brian Campbell won the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run, earning over $1.5 million of an $8.4 million total purse.

It was Campbell’s second winner’s check of the season, as he also took the Mexico Open in a playoff. In total, Campbell has collected $3,174,659 this season and $3,456,741 for his career.

Here is the complete prize-money breakdown: