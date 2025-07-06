John Deere Classic payout: How much prize money winner Brian Campbell, others earned
Published July 6, 2025 04:31 PM
Brian Campbell won the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run, earning over $1.5 million of an $8.4 million total purse.
It was Campbell’s second winner’s check of the season, as he also took the Mexico Open in a playoff. In total, Campbell has collected $3,174,659 this season and $3,456,741 for his career.
Here is the complete prize-money breakdown:
|FINISH
|PLAYER
|TOTAL
|EARNINGS
|1
|Brian Campbell
|-18
|$1,512,000
|2
|Emiliano Grillo
|-18
|$915,600
|3
|David Lipsky
|-17
|$635,600
|3
|Kevin Roy
|-17
|$635,600
|5
|Carson Young
|-16
|$278,250
|5
|Lucas Glover
|-16
|$278,250
|5
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-16
|$278,250
|5
|Matt Kuchar
|-16
|$278,250
|5
|Kurt Kitayama
|-16
|$278,250
|5
|Max Homa
|-16
|$278,250
|11
|Beau Hossler
|-15
|$168,900
|11
|Nick Dunlap
|-15
|$168,900
|11
|Si Woo Kim
|-15
|$168,900
|11
|Denny McCarthy
|-15
|$168,900
|11
|Rico Hoey
|-15
|$168,900
|11
|a-Jackson Koivun
|-15
|$0
|11
|Austin Eckroat
|-15
|$168,900
|18
|Davis Thompson
|-14
|$119,700
|18
|Rickie Fowler
|-14
|$119,700
|18
|Patrick Fishburn
|-14
|$119,700
|21
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|-13
|$84,700
|21
|Jake Knapp
|-13
|$84,700
|21
|Kevin Yu
|-13
|$84,700
|21
|Sam Stevens
|-13
|$84,700
|21
|Lee Hodges
|-13
|$84,700
|21
|Chris Gotterup
|-13
|$84,700
|27
|Garrick Higgo
|-12
|$61,320
|27
|Kris Ventura
|-12
|$61,320
|27
|Nate Lashley
|-12
|$61,320
|27
|Cameron Champ
|-12
|$61,320
|31
|Doug Ghim
|-11
|$53,760
|31
|Taylor Montgomery
|-11
|$53,760
|33
|Brandt Snedeker
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Bud Cauley
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Taylor Moore
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Mark Hubbard
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Jeremy Paul
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Vince Whaley
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Zac Blair
|-10
|$42,945
|33
|Camilo Villegas
|-10
|$42,945
|41
|Rikuya Hoshino
|-9
|$33,180
|41
|Brendan Valdes
|-9
|$33,180
|41
|Philip Knowles
|-9
|$33,180
|44
|Zach Johnson
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Keith Mitchell
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Jesper Svensson
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Hayden Springer
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Adam Svensson
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Thriston Lawrence
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Bronson Burgoon
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Ben Kohles
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Justin Lower
|-8
|$22,848
|44
|Seamus Power
|-8
|$22,848
|54
|Patton Kizzire
|-7
|$19,740
|54
|Cristobal del Solar
|-7
|$19,740
|54
|Dylan Wu
|-7
|$19,740
|57
|Henrik Norlander
|-5
|$19,236
|57
|Quade Cummins
|-5
|$19,236
|57
|Joel Dahmen
|-5
|$19,236
|60
|Ryo Hisatsune
|-4
|$18,816
|60
|Eric Cole
|-4
|$18,816
|62
|Gordon Sargent
|-2
|$18,564
|63
|James Hahn
|-1
|$18,396
|64
|Chris Kirk
|2
|$18,228