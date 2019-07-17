Rahm on bizarre Wimbledon look: Not my 'first choice'

Getty Images

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland – Jon Rahm was forced to defend himself Wednesday at The Open, but not against some questionable course-management decision.

It had to do with a recent outfit.  

Rahm’s mismatched look while sitting in the celebrity-filled Royal Box at Wimbledon drew plenty of guffaws on social media, including from some of his peers like Thomas Pieters.


Asked by a reporter whether he’d seen Pieters this week, Rahm didn’t appear to find the exchange funny. “I haven’t seen him, no,” he said, “and I’m not necessarily going to look for him after something like that.”

And what about that look?

Rahm said the starry number wasn’t his “first choice of shirt to wear,” but the one he wanted wasn’t ready at the dry cleaners.

“Still, you’ve got to wear it confidence,” he said. “I’d rather not go to a Royal Box with a starred shirt, but it’s what I had. I got compliments in the Royal Box. As far as I’m concerned, it was a good day.”  

More articles like this
News & Opinion

Monday Scramble: Welcome to the new, new kids on the PGA Tour block

BY Mercer Baggs  — 

Weren't we just talking about the Class of 2011? Well, that's over now as we forge ahead and focus on the new, new kids on the PGA Tour block.
News & Opinion

Rahm (62) rallies to win 2nd Irish Open in 3 years

BY Associated Press  — 

Jon Rahm captured the Irish Open title for the second time in three years after shooting 8-under 62 in the final round to win by two strokes.
News & Opinion

Rahm stamps name among Open favorites

BY Will Gray  — 

After blitzing the field with a closing 62 to win the Irish Open, Jon Rahm stamped his name as one of the pre-tournament favorites for The Open.