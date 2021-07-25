Jon Rahm withdraws from Olympics after another COVID-19 positive test

The field for the Olympic golf competition took another hit Sunday when the International Golf Federation announced that world No. 1 Jon Rahm had withdrawn from the event after testing positive for COVID-19.

It was the second coronavirus-related withdrawal following Bryson DeChambeau’s positive test Saturday.

Because of the limited time for a replacement to comply with the health protocols, the Spanish Olympic Committee did not name a replacement. Instead, the IGF will replace Rahm with the next available player off of the event’s reallocation reserve list, and that player must be nominated by his national Olympic committee.

Rahm, who had not traveled to Tokyo for the Games, tested positive for COVID-19 in June at the Memorial and was forced to withdrawal with a six-stroke lead through three rounds. Rahm, who won his next start at the U.S. Open, has been vaccinated for COVID-19.