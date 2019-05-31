Rose (63) charges back into contention after starting day outside cutline

Getty Images

DUBLIN, Ohio – It helps to set goals, even when you start the day outside the cut line on the PGA Tour. And so former world No. 1 Justin Rose drew a mental line in the sand heading into the second round of the Memorial.

“I came out today with the intention of not just trying to make the cut, but trying to play a round that would get me into the tournament,” Rose said.

Consider that mission accomplished. Once sitting at 4 over for the week after an early bogey Friday, Rose set fire to Muirfield Village Golf Club the rest of the way en route to a second-round 63 that serves as the low score of the tournament by two shots. Instead of packing his bags, Rose will instead head into the weekend inside the top 10 and three shots off the lead.

Full-field scores from the Memorial Tournament

Memorial Tournament: Articles, photos and videos

“I’ve always been a bit of a fighter, back to the wall,” Rose said. “I missed a lot of cuts early in my career, and I hate missing cuts. I’ve got a lot of personal pride on a Friday to try to get it done.”

Playing in a marquee grouping alongside Tiger Woods and defending champ Bryson DeChambeau, Rose first showed signs of life when he hit his approach inside 3 feet on No. 5 for a kick-in eagle. That was followed by another eagle two holes later, and the Englishman chipped in for birdie on No. 11. 

Rose made six 3s in a row starting at No. 4, and in the 12 holes from Nos. 5-16 he was an eye-popping 10 under. Having captured his first Tour win here in 2010 and having lost a playoff in 2015, he’s now once again in the mix at one of his favorite courses despite a decidedly slow start.

“I guess the two eagles on the front kind of kick-started everything,” Rose said. “I kept just pushing myself to keep trying to go as low as I could. Once you’re through the cut line, then you’ve got to build your way into the tournament. It was a great day.”

More articles like this
Golf Central

McIlroy among notables sent packing early

BY Will Gray  — 

Rory McIlroy was not the only notable casualty of the 36-hole cut. Many other household names joined him in an early exit from Muirfield Village.
Golf Central

Spieth (70) on his game: 'It feels really close'

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

Jordan Spieth described his second-round 70 at the Memorial as an “easy-on-the-body kind of day,” which was a refreshing change for a player who hasn’t exactly been on an easy run the last few months.
News & Opinion

Far off lead, should Tiger shift focus to Pebble?

BY Rex Hoggard  — 

The same drive that delivered 81 PGA Tour titles burns within him, but as things got away from him on Friday at Memorial, it would only make sense that his focus would drift to Pebble Beach and next month’s U.S. Open.