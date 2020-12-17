Justin Thomas can't put into words 'how cool Saturday is going to be' with dad Mike

Justin Thomas hates losing. He really hates narrowly losing, like he did this summer at the Workday Charity Open. But this week’s PNC Championship, where he will be paired with his father, Mike, is different.

“I have no expectations,” Thomas said Thursday. “This is going to be the only tournament all year, I hate to say I don’t care how I play, but it’s going to be ... I don’t know I can put into words how cool Saturday is going to be. It’s going to be a really, really special day. I’m so close with my dad, this is going to be a great memory.”

Thomas said when officials changed the criteria for the event, he and his father, who is also his swing coach, started talking about playing together. “My dad’s exact quote was, ‘I’m not getting any younger,’” Justin said.

Thomas – who will be grouped with Tiger Woods and his son, Charlie, for Saturday’s first round – said he’s looking forward to the competition but it’s more about spending time with his father on the course. He also said the event has inspired his father to work on his own game.

“I know which person in the family has practiced the hardest this week,” Thomas said with a laugh. “He’s been excited to go hit balls the last month or so, to have a reason to do it.”