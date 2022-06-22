Justin Thomas withdraws from Travelers Championship to 'treat and rest' back injury

CROMWELL, Conn. — Justin Thomas has withdrawn from the Travelers Championship.

Thomas, the world No. 5, made the trip to Cromwell, but pulled out of the field with a back injury.

"Before the rumors start flying, I have decided to WD to treat and rest my back which I tweaked earlier this week," Thomas tweeted Wednesday morning. "Just making sure I get it taken care of and ready for the rest of the PGA season as planned. Hate to be missing one of the best/my favorite events @TravelersChamp!"

Full-field tee times from Travelers Championship

Satoshi Kodaira will replace Thomas in the field.

Thomas, who won the PGA Championship last month, is coming off a T-37 at last week's U.S. Open. Two weeks ago, he finished third at the RBC Canadian Open, his ninth top-10 of the season.

Thomas isn't the only notable name to WD from the Travelers Championship this week. Brooks Koepka withdrew Tuesday night after reports came out that he plans to bolt to the LIV Golf series. Will Zalatoris, who finished runner-up at the U.S. Open, also withdrew earlier this week.