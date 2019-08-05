J.T. Poston scored his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, and he did so in historic fashion, becoming the first player to win on Tour while going bogey-free for an entire tournament since Lee Trevino in 1974.

But while Poston was obviously pumped for his breakthrough win, his enthusiasm was nothing compared to buddy Keith Mitchell.

Mitchell, who took home his own maiden Tour win earlier this year at the Honda Classic, was tweeting as Poston fired a final-round 62 on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.

I’m not biased.

I’m not nervous.

I’m just casually having a @MichelobULTRA and watching sports on the television and @AaronFlener and @JT_ThePostman just happen to be walking around a golf course with cameras around them TIED FOR THE LEAD! #totallyfine #ipromise pic.twitter.com/E87vAwfILl — Keith Mitchell (@K_m_Mitchell) August 4, 2019

The Postman’s response to EVERYONE trying to jinx him with the no bogeys for the week comments..... pic.twitter.com/pFYLLATfd8 — Keith Mitchell (@K_m_Mitchell) August 4, 2019

While the social media commentary was amusing, his real-life reaction that the PGA Tour tweeted out was next-level stuff:

You can't fake this kind of passion.@K_m_Mitchell is fired up for his buddy @JT_ThePostman's breakthrough win.#LiveUnderPar pic.twitter.com/25QUPqQ5Nk — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 5, 2019

Poston and Mitchell ... BFFFFFFFFs ... forever.