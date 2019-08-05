Mitchell goes nuts watching buddy Poston win Wyndham

mitchell_1920_screengrab.jpg
Twitter

J.T. Poston scored his first PGA Tour victory on Sunday at the Wyndham Championship, and he did so in historic fashion, becoming the first player to win on Tour while going bogey-free for an entire tournament since Lee Trevino in 1974.

But while Poston was obviously pumped for his breakthrough win, his enthusiasm was nothing compared to buddy Keith Mitchell.

Mitchell, who took home his own maiden Tour win earlier this year at the Honda Classic, was tweeting as Poston fired a final-round 62 on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.

While the social media commentary was amusing, his real-life reaction that the PGA Tour tweeted out was next-level stuff:

Poston and Mitchell ... BFFFFFFFFs ... forever.

