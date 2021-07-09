Kevin Na holes birdie chip at John Deere Classic ... with his putter

Getty Images

On Day 2 of the John Deere Classic, Kevin Na channeled his inner Vijay Singh for a miraculous birdie on the par-4 sixth. 

Na chipped the ball with the toe of his upside-down putter to knock down a 27-foot shot. 

As the broadcast referenced, three-time major winner Vijay Singh completed a nearly identical shot for eagle at the 2001 Players Championship on TPC Sawgrass' par-5 16th. Despite the legendary shot, Singh finished runner-up to Tiger Woods at that tournament. 

Na finished the day with a 5-under 66 after shooting a 67 in the first round, and he sits at 9 under overall.

John Deere Classic: Full-field scores | Full coverage

Right before the start of the John Deere Classic, Na announced he's withdrawing from next week's Open Championship due to international travel restrictions. And after his first two rounds at TPC Deere Run, it appears he's playing with a double or nothing mentality. 

More articles like this
Golf Central

Despite senior-tour questions, ZJ still thinks he can win

BY Brentley Romine  — 

There comes a time in a successful PGA Tour player’s life when he fields his first question about the PGA Tour Champions. For 45-year-old Zach Johnson, that day was Friday.
News & Opinion

Munoz birdies way to John Deere co-lead

BY Associated Press  — 

Sebastian Munoz shares the lead with Chesson Hadley after Day 1 of the John Deere Classic as half of the field broke 70.
Golf Central

Why Rocket champ Davis passed on The Open

BY Ryan Lavner  — 

Cam Davis is looking forward to a break next week – even if it means missing out on the year’s final major.