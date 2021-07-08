Kevin Na withdraws from Open due to travel restrictions; Martin Kaymer in

Kevin Na at the 2021 Sony Open in Hawaii
Getty Images

Kevin Na became the first U.S. player to withdraw from The Open Championship because of the international travel restrictions.

“It was a tough decision,” Na said in a statement, “but for my family and me, it is best to skip The Open this year. I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

Next on the alternate list was Cam Davis, last week’s winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the R&A said he was “unable to travel.”  

That means Martin Kaymer will replace Na in the field at Royal St. George’s. Kaymer, a two-time major winner, enters the championship in a good bit of form, having finished second at the Austrian Open and BMW International Open in his past seven starts.

The next three alternates for The Open, in order: Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt.

Players in recent weeks have complained about the strict regulations and protocols for Open participants, with only a limited support staff allowed on-site despite the R&A welcoming 32,000 fans a day.

