Kevin Na became the first U.S. player to withdraw from The Open Championship because of the international travel restrictions.

“It was a tough decision,” Na said in a statement, “but for my family and me, it is best to skip The Open this year. I will be back next year. It is one of my favorite weeks and I would love to hold the claret jug one day.”

Next on the alternate list was Cam Davis, last week’s winner at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, but the R&A said he was “unable to travel.”

That means Martin Kaymer will replace Na in the field at Royal St. George’s. Kaymer, a two-time major winner, enters the championship in a good bit of form, having finished second at the Austrian Open and BMW International Open in his past seven starts.

The next three alternates for The Open, in order: Andy Sullivan, Antoine Rozner and Troy Merritt.

Players in recent weeks have complained about the strict regulations and protocols for Open participants, with only a limited support staff allowed on-site despite the R&A welcoming 32,000 fans a day.