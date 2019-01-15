With five PGA Tour wins under his belt since turning pro in 2016, Bryson DeChambeau has proven there's a method to his madness.

On Tuesday, the 25-year-old shared an adorable note he recently received from a young fan, proving that his unique style away from the course is also paying off.

While DeChambeau was making headlines two weeks ago for putting with the flagstick in at the season-opening Sentry Tournament of Champions, one young fan was just happy to be following his favorite golfer around Kapalua Golf Club, courtesy of the "Mad Scientist" himself.

DeChambeau tweeted out the letter he received from Nathan, who thanked him for the "incredible experience" of getting to watch him play and for answering all of his questions.

Nathan added that he had already put DeChambeau's advice to use and it that it instantly improved his mental game on the golf course.

At @Sentry_TOC, I met Nathan who followed my rounds for three days and wrote a very kind thank you letter for my offering him tickets. This is what makes what we do so great. Thank you for all the support Nathan and keep playing! Hope to see you on the @PGATOUR some day. pic.twitter.com/vthS9UemWC — Bryson DeChambeau (@b_dechambeau) January 15, 2019

From single-length clubs to refusing to pull the flagstick, DeChambeau is easy to poke fun at, but just like with winning, if he can get the fans - especially the young fans - on his side with fantastic gestures like these, he'll be the one getting the last laugh.