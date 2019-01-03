With the new Rules of Golf going into effect this week, opinions have differed on the PGA Tour over whether or not to putt with the flagstick in.

But Bryson DeChambeau is getting the last laugh ... at least through 18 holes of the experiment.

The "Mad Scientist" stuck to his gameplan on Day 1 of the Sentry Tournament of Champions, and ended up leading the field in strokes gained: putting, making six birdies en route to a 4-under 69.

@B_DeChambeau led the field in SG: Putting in Round 1 of the @Sentry_TOC. pic.twitter.com/ZFaMkUKyIA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) January 4, 2019

The 25-year-old sits just three shots off the lead after his first round of 2019 and is in prime position with 54 holes to play at Kapalua Golf Club to challenge for a sixth career PGA Tour title.