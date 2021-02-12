LET announces 27-event schedule with record prize money

After Year 1 of the Ladies European Tour’s joint venture with the LPGA was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the LET has big plans for 2021.

The LET announced Friday its competition schedule, which begins in May and includes 27 events in addition to the Solheim Cup and Olympics. Players will also compete for a record-breaking purse of 19 million euros, up 2 million from last year’s planned total prize money.

Every postponed tournament from last year returned, the LET said, while five new stroke-play events, including the Scandinavian Mixed event revealed last year, were added, along with the Aramco Team Series slate that will include four tournaments in New York, Singapore, the U.K and Saudi Arabia. These team events will feature purses of 830,000 million euros each.

“We are extremely excited to announce our record-breaking schedule for 2021 and thrilled to offer some good news to our membership after a difficult season last year,” LET CEO Alexandra Armas said. “The LET is dedicated to supporting our members and growing the game of golf to new and existing markets and we are proud to confirm the return of not only all postponed events but the addition of several new and innovative tournaments, which shows just how much interest and momentum there is behind women’s sport. I would like to thank our sponsors, partners and all the federations that have shown their belief, vision and perseverance and we look forward to delivering an action-packed calendar for our international membership.”

For the full schedule, click here.