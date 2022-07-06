LIV Golf's four players placed as twosomes at Genesis Scottish Open

Four LIV Golf players were allowed by an arbiter to compete in this week's Genesis Scottish Open. Those four players will go out in twosomes during the first two rounds at Renaissance Club.

LIV Golf players were barred by the DP World Tour from competing in the event, which is co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour. A judge appointed by Sport Resolutions, a U.K.-based, non-profit global arbitrator, granted a stay of the suspension, allowing those who had petitioned for access, to get into the tournament.

Ian Poulter, Adrian Otaegui and Justin Harding were initially granted the stay. Branden Grace, who won the second LIV Golf event in Portland last week, joined them on the temporary order.

Tournament organizers opted to increase the field from 156 to 160. It placed the four players in two groups of twosomes. Otaegui and Harding will go out in the first group at 2:15 a.m. ET (7:15 a.m. local) off the first tee. Poulter and Grace will go out at 7:25 a.m. ET (12:25 p.m. local) off the 10th tee as the first group among the afternoon wave.