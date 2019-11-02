Oosthuizen (65) birdies his first five, trails McIlroy by one

Surprising though it may be for a player of his caliber, Louis Oosthuizen has just a single PGA Tour victory to his name: his major breakthrough at the 2010 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

But after a Saturday 65 in China, Oosthuizen has once again put himself in position for a long-overdue follow-up.

The South African will enter Sunday at the WGC-HSBC Champions 14 under par, just one off the 54-hole pace set by leader Rory McIlroy.

Oosthuizen poured in nine birdies in the third round and briefly appeared headed for 18-under 54 when he circled each of his first five holes.

He'd add four more birdies, including a two-putt 4 at the par-5 18th, and two bogeys to work his way into solo second.

Although he's captured just that one PGA Tour title — a pretty important one, at that — Oosthuizen is a nine-time European Tour winner who most recently took the South African Open in December of last year.

His best finish in a World Golf Championship was a loss to Jason Day in the final of the 2016 Match Play. It's one of eight Tour runner-ups for Oosthuizen, who has recorded second-place finishes at all four majors and The Players Championship.

