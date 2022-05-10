×

Masters champ Scottie Scheffler commits to Open tuneup in Scotland

Scheffler eager for 'fun' format of Zurich Classic
Getty Images

Scottie Scheffler has signed up for an Open test run.

The reigning Masters champion on Tuesday committed to play in the Genesis Scottish Open the week before the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Scheffler also played in the event last year at Renaissance Club, tying for 12th in what was his first start on the DP World Tour.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

Scheffler dazzles in Southern Hills practice

 BY Brentley Romine  — 

Scottie Scheffler played next week’s PGA layout last Thursday, and according to Southern Hills’ assistant pro, Scheffler went low.

For the first time, the Scottish Open, scheduled for July 7-10, is co-sanctioned by both the PGA and DP World tours, meaning it will offer FedExCup and Race to Dubai points. Scheffler’s commitment boosts what is already a strong field featuring Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, with more big names expected to enter this summer.

Min Woo Lee is the defending champion of the Rolex Series event.

Scheffler tied for eighth last year in his first start in The Open.

More articles like this
Golf Central

Re-watch 2021's most memorable putts

BY Max Schreiber  — 

Richard Bland, Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Kevin Na, Justin Thomas and Bubba Watson had iconic moments with their putters this year.
News & Opinion

Min Woo Lee wins Scottish Open in playoff

BY Associated Press  — 

Australia’s Min Woo Lee won a three-way playoff against Matt Fitzpatrick and Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open on Sunday to clinch his second European Tour title.
Golf Central

Fitzpatrick's hope: Win Scottish, fly to Euro final

BY Brentley Romine  — 

Matt Fitzpatrick shares the 54-hole lead with Thomas Detry at the Scottish Open, but he also has tickets to Sunday night's Euro soccer final.