Scottie Scheffler has signed up for an Open test run.

The reigning Masters champion on Tuesday committed to play in the Genesis Scottish Open the week before the Open Championship at St. Andrews. Scheffler also played in the event last year at Renaissance Club, tying for 12th in what was his first start on the DP World Tour.

“I’m looking forward to getting back to the Renaissance Club in July for the start of an exciting two weeks in Scotland,” he said.

Golf Central Scheffler dazzles in Southern Hills practice Scottie Scheffler played next week’s PGA layout last Thursday, and according to Southern Hills’ assistant pro, Scheffler went low.

For the first time, the Scottish Open, scheduled for July 7-10, is co-sanctioned by both the PGA and DP World tours, meaning it will offer FedExCup and Race to Dubai points. Scheffler’s commitment boosts what is already a strong field featuring Collin Morikawa, Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas, with more big names expected to enter this summer.

Min Woo Lee is the defending champion of the Rolex Series event.

Scheffler tied for eighth last year in his first start in The Open.