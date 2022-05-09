Scottie Scheffler dazzles in Southern Hills practice round, says pro

Tiger Woods isn’t the only player who has visited Southern Hills in recent weeks. World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler took a spin around next week’s PGA Championship layout last Thursday.

And according to Southern Hills’ assistant pro, Scheffler went low.

Cameron Chhim caddied for the recent Masters champ’s practice round as Scheffler shot 6-under 64 on a wet Southern Hills layout while teeing it up alongside his Zurich Classic partner and fellow Texan, Ryan Palmer.

“He played one ball the entire time, no practice putts, and made it look easy,” Chhim told Golf Oklahoma. “He’s No. 1 in the world and it was pretty easy to see why. It would be hard to say that he’s not going to win or at least be in contention. He hits it far enough and he has just incredible distance control with his irons. Ryan shot 2 or 3 under and looked like he was standing still based on how Scottie was playing.”

Scheffler's Masters win highlights April in golf

Chimm said Scheffler, who has past success at Southern Hills having won the 2015 Big 12 individual title there while at Texas, turned in 1 under before rattling off birdies at Nos. 10-13, and 15 and 17.

“His proximity on most was 6 to 8 feet,” Chhim said of Scheffler’s back-nine birdies. “The greens weren’t slow, but they were wet. His speed control was good and just took the break out of a lot of them. He looked like he was converting them easily.”

Per PointsBet Sportsbook, Scheffler is currently the co-favorite with Jon Rahm to win the PGA.