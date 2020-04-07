Masters rounds out November field with 4 adds via frozen OWGR

The field for the rescheduled Masters this November is officially set.

Shortly after announcing new "intended dates" of Nov. 9-15, tournament officials made four additions to the 2020 field based on the Official World Golf Ranking. The final qualifying criteria was to be the top 50 in the world on March 30, but instead the most updated world rankings, which were frozen on March 20, were used.

Of the current top 50, only four players were not otherwise exempt. World No. 44 Collin Morikawa will make his Masters debut this fall, as will No. 45 Scottie Scheffler and No. 47 Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

The biggest beneficiary of the 11th-hour adds might be former U.S. Open winner Graeme McDowell, who will make his first Masters appearance since 2016. McDowell was 51st in the world when The Players began, but the world rankings ran for one more week even though no worldwide tournament results were added. The miniscule changes in divisor math were enough to push the Ulsterman up two spots to 49th before the rankings froze.

The final additions mean that the field for this year's event is set at 96 participants. Augusta National has confirmed that any winners of summer PGA Tour events, or high finishers in the PGA Championship or U.S. Open should they be played later this year as scheduled, would qualify for the 2021 Masters.

Golf Central Update: Chamblee expects 'glorious' November Masters

"We would not be adding players to the field between now and the November event," an Augusta National spokesperson told GolfChannel.com. "Those would be picked up by the 2021 tournament, per our usual qualifications."

Should all 96 invited participants tee it up in November, the field will include 26 Masters rookies, six amateurs and 19 past champions.

1. Masters champions (lifetime exemption): Angel Cabrera, Fred Couples, Sergio Garcia, Trevor Immelman, Zach Johnson, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Phil Mickelson, Larry Mize, Jose Maria Olazabal, Patrick Reed, Charl Schwartzel, Adam Scott, Vijay Singh, Jordan Spieth, Bubba Watson, Mike Weir, Danny Willett, Tiger Woods

2. U.S. Open champions (last five years): Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Gary Woodland

3. Open champions (last five years): Shane Lowry, Francesco Molinari, Henrik Stenson

4. PGA champions (last five years): Jason Day, Justin Thomas, Jimmy Walker

5. Players champions (last three years): Si Woo Kim, Rory McIlroy, Webb Simpson

6. Current Olympic gold medalist (one year): N/A

7. Current U.S. Amateur winner and runner-up: James Augenstein (a), Andy Ogletree (a)

8. Current British Amateur champion: James Sugrue (a)

9. Current Asia-Pacific Amateur champion: Yuxin Lin (a)

10. Current Latin America Amateur champion: Abel Gallegos (a)

11. Current U.S. Mid-Amateur champion: Lukas Michel (a)

12. Top 12 and ties from 2019 Masters: Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau, Rickie Fowler, Justin Harding, Matt Kuchar, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele

13. Top 4 and ties from 2019 U.S. Open: Justin Rose, Chez Reavie

14. Top 4 and ties from 2019 Open: Tommy Fleetwood, Lee Westwood

15. Top 4 and ties from 2019 PGA Championship: Matt Wallace

16. Individual winners of PGA Tour events that offer full FedExCup points: Cameron Champ, Tyler Duncan, Dylan Frittelli, Lanto Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton, Max Homa, Sungjae Im, Sung Kang, Andrew Landry, Nate Lashley, Marc Leishman, Sebastian Munoz, Kevin Na, Joaquin Niemann, C.T. Pan, J.T. Poston, Cameron Smith, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd, Matthew Wolff

17. Qualifiers for 2019 Tour Championship: Abraham Ancer, Paul Casey, Corey Conners, Bryson DeChambeau, Lucas Glover, Charles Howell III, Kevin Kisner, Jason Kokrak, Hideki Matsuyama, Louis Oosthuizen, Brandt Snedeker

18. Top 50 from final Official World Golf Ranking of 2019: Byeong-Hun An, Rafael Cabrera-Bello, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Adam Hadwin, Billy Horschel, Shugo Imahira, Jazz Janewattananond, Victor Perez, Andrew Putnam, Erik van Rooyen, Bernd Wiesberger

19. The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published after The Players Championship week: Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Graeme McDowell