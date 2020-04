Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1973-77. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

1977: Watson edges Nicklaus for first green jacket

1976: Floyd wins Masters by eight shots

1975: Nicklaus tops Miller, Weiskopf in epic finish

1974: Player slips on his second green jacket

1973: Aaron bests Snead in lone major win