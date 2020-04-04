Masters Tournament final-round broadcasts: 1968-2019

Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club.

Check out these, from 1968-2019.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 2013-19

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 2013-19 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 2013-19.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 2008-12

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 2008-12 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 2008-12.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 2003-07

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 2003-07 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 2003-07.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1998-2002

 BY Golf Channel Digital  — 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1998-2002.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1993-97

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 1993-97 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1993-97.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1988-92

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 1988-92 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1988-92.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1983-87

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 1983-87 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1983-87.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1978-82

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 1978-82 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1978-82.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1973-77

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 1973-77 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1973-77.

Masters final-round broadcasts: 1968-72

 Masters final-round broadcasts: 1968-72 

Watch complete final-round broadcasts from previous Masters Tournaments, these from 1968-72.

