Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1978-82. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

1982: Stadler blows six-shot lead, wins playoff

1981: Watson tops Nicklaus, Miller for second win

1980: Seve becomes first European to win the Masters

1979: Zoeller wins first sudden-death playoff

1978: Player fires back-nine 30 to win third jacket