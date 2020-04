Thanks to the Masters Tournament's YouTube page, you can watch full final-round broadcasts from Augusta National Golf Club. Check out these, from 1988-92. Click here for the full collection, from 1968-2019.

1992: Couples holds off Floyd to win his lone major

1991: Woosnam edges Olazabal, Watson on 72nd hole

1990: Faldo defends Masters title in playoff with Floyd

1989: Faldo wins first green jacket after Hoch's miss

1988: Lyle closes with birdie to edge Calcavecchia