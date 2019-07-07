Matthew Wolff may be a PGA Tour champion, but he's still a 20-year-old kid in the eyes of the law. And it sounds like he hasn't forgotten that.

Less than a couple months after winning the NCAA individual title as a sophomore, Matthew Wolff wasted no time breaking through on the professional level, winning the 3M Open on Sunday in just his third start as a pro.

Sounds like a cause for celebration ... an age-appropriate celebration of course.

Shortly after sinking a 26-foot eagle putt from off the fringe of the 72nd hole to top Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau, Wolff was asked how he planned to commemorate the occasion.

"Maybe a virgin piña colada," he answered.

Wolff's birth certificate may say he's only 20, but that answer says he's wise beyond his years.