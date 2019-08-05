Mickelson tweets epic photo with long hair, sunglasses and mustache

Phil Mickelson hasn't released an official Phireside with Phil in a couple weeks, but the five-time major winner did appear in front of a fireplace on Sunday in the Twittersphere, and it was a sight to behold.

Mickelson posted a photo of himself to social media in an epic get-up featuring shoulder length hair, sunglasses and a mustache that would make Burt Reynolds blush, accompanied by a monster gold chain and tasteful tan jacket, naturally.

In typical Mickelson fashion, he captioned the photo, "I know I need to let go of the past, but when you crush the past like this it can be hard to let go of it."

Lefty is back in action this week at The Northern Trust. If he shows up looking like this, it could mean trouble for the rest of the field ... it could also mean, well, just about anything.