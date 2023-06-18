Multiple players sent virtual meeting request by senator related to Tour-PIF agreement

Lawmaker interest in the PGA Tour’s “framework” agreement with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia will go beyond commissioner Jay Monahan and the circuit’s top executives.

Multiple players have been sent a request from Sen. Richard Blumenthal’s staff seeking a virtual meeting within the next two weeks “as part of our inquiry” into the agreement.

Blumenthal, a Democrat from Connecticut and the chairman of the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, sent a letter to Monahan and LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman on Monday asking for documents relating to the deal, which will create a new, for-profit entity that combines the commercial activities of the Tour, DP World Tour and LIV Golf with the PIF as an investor.

On Wednesday, Sens. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland urging him to examine the deal for potential antitrust concerns. The Justice Department is set to review the agreement as part of an ongoing investigation, according to various sources.

“We would like to speak with players to hear their perspective on and understanding of the agreement and its potential impact on PGA Tour membership going forward,” the request from Blumenthal’s staff read.

The agreement was announced last week with few details and it remains to be seen what information players could provide Blumenthal. A player meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at the Travelers Championship, but according to various sources, it’s unlikely there will be additional information before the Tour’s next policy board meeting later this month.