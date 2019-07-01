Nate Lashley moved to the cusp of the top 100 in the latest world rankings after earning his first career PGA Tour win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Lashley was the last player in the field in Detroit but ultimately cruised to a six-shot win in just his second top-10 finish of the year. Lashley's previous career best in the world rankings was 177th, but his victory in Detroit vaulted him from No. 353 to No. 101 in the world.

Doc Redman's surprise runner-up as a Monday qualifier was a boon for the former U.S. Amateur champ, as Redman went from No. 711 to No. 190 in the latest rankings. Wes Roach jumped nearly 200 spots to No. 244 after finishing T-3, while that same result moved Rory Sabbatini from No. 111 to No. 84. Joaquin Niemann went from 97th to 82nd after tying for fifth.

Official PGA Tour statistics

The top 10 in the rankings remained the same for another week, with Brooks Koepka leading Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Tiger Woods. Francesco Molinari remained No. 6, with Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele rounding out the top 10.

A notable streak came to a close for two-time major champ Zach Johnson, who dropped three spots to No. 103. Johnson, who has just one top-10 finish on Tour in the last 14 months, fell outside the top 100 in the world rankings for the first time since April 2004.