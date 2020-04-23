NBC Sports Group's Digital Golf Businesses Offering Exclusive and Most Comprehensive Information Resources During COVID-19 Crisis

Serving recreational golfers and golf industry professionals, alike, with the most comprehensive news and market data during the coronavirus pandemic, the digital businesses within the NBC Sports Group golf portfolio – GOLFNOW, GOLF Business Solutions, GOLF Advisor, and Clubhouse Solutions – have become golf’s most-dependable, daily go-to resource.

Combined, these digital businesses hold a unique position in golf due to their ability to gather real-time information available through GOLFNOW’s partnerships with more than 9,000 golf course partners around the world, as well as from a global sales force that is in constant communication with courses in their local areas.

EXCLUSIVE RESOURCES:

Golf Industry Report Daily: Rounds by Market – GOLFNOW has the ability to aggregate real-time, year-over-year data detailing online rounds played in markets across North America – by day, week, month and year. This data provides golf course operators with the ability to compare their own golf course performance against others, allowing them to make more sound decisions for their businesses. This information is distributed to anyone at no cost – via a daily email and dedicated pages on both GOLF Advisor and GOLF Business Solutions.

Golf Course Updates by State – the latest information regarding the open/closed status of every golf course in every state – public and private – gathered from GOLFNOW, through GOLF Advisor editorial team research, as well as crowd-sourced submissions.

Golf Industry Weekly Report – GOLF Business Solutions produces the Golf Industry Weekly Report video feature, anchored by GOLF Channel’s Gary Williams, which covers the biggest stories in golf each week and a look at the data that is driving the industry. The report can be viewed through a variety of GOLF Business Solutions resources, including its dedicated COVID-19 website pages, daily email, as well as LinkedIn. It also can be found on GOLF Advisor’s Golf and COVID-19 page.

DEDICATED WEBSITE SECTIONS:

Dedicated COVID-19 website pages are available on GOLF Advisor (consumer), GOLF Business Solutions (industry) and Clubhouse Solutions (private clubs), which feature a comprehensive slate of information, including:

Daily reports from the GOLF Advisor editorial team featuring the latest industry news.

from the GOLF Advisor editorial team featuring the latest industry news. Graphics : Bar chart representing percentage of U.S. golf course closures due to COVID-19 by day since March 14. Interactive, color-coded graphic representation of the U.S., revealing information when rolled over with computer mouse. Heat map of the Americas, with color-coded dots representing golf course open/closed status.

: Survey results from more than 800 golf course operators, revealing answers on a variety of topics from safety protocols, employee status, business outlook and more.

from more than 800 golf course operators, revealing answers on a variety of topics from safety protocols, employee status, business outlook and more. Golf Course Status spreadsheet detailing, by state, imposed government mandates and links to the media coverage of the latest news.

spreadsheet detailing, by state, imposed government mandates and links to the media coverage of the latest news. Links to the latest headlines from the golf industry, along with a headline archive that can be accessed on demand.

from the golf industry, along with a headline archive that can be accessed on demand. Tips on how to play safely during the pandemic, included with safety guidelines provided by the World Golf Foundation and the National Golf Course Owners Association.

What Golf Course Operators are Saying:

"It's hard to follow all the news but that email seems to cover all the relevant information and I read it every day." - Mike Daron, New England Country Club, Bellingham, Mass.

"That's pretty well done. Thanks for sharing and will be sure to pass along. It will be good content for our new employee intranet site." - Scot Wellman, Landscapes Golf Management

“It's nice to be kept up to date by GOLFNOW's Golf Industry Report as we deal with effects of COVID-19 across the country. Here in Pittsburgh, we have been closed since March 25, but watching what is happening is giving me insights on how to handle things once we can be operational again.” – Tom Beeler, Grand View Golf Club, Braddock, Pa.

About GOLF Business Solutions

GOLF Business Solutions is a complete spectrum of business-to-business services offered by the family of golf brands within the NBC Sports Group portfolio. Building off the recognition and trust of the GOLF Channel brand, the offerings of GOLF Business Solutions are designed to meet the comprehensive needs of businesses interested in investing in golf, helping them to become more efficient and effective.

About NBC Sports Digital

A division of NBC Sports Group, NBC Sports Digital provides sports fans with live streaming of premier events that air on NBC, NBCSN, GOLF Channel, Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA, Telemundo, including the Olympics and Sunday Night Football; sport-specific websites that provide 24/7 news, scores and updates, including Mike Florio’s ProFootballTalk and Peter King’s Football Morning in America; best-in-class fantasy sports information through Rotoworld, the No. 1 fantasy sports information site; hyper-local coverage via websites and apps for the nine NBC Sports Regional Networks; and NBC Sports Gold, NBC Sports’ direct-to-consumer live streaming product that offers fans extensive access via 18 individual sport ‘passes.’ Additionally, NBC Sports Digital includes SportsEngine, an amateur league and team management platform; GOLFNOW, the leading online tee time marketplace; and GOLF Business Solutions, best-in-class business-to-business products and services. NBC Sports Digital also owns and operates Playmaker Media, a technology service that provides end-to-end support for companies in need of best-in-class live streaming and VOD solutions. The Yahoo! Sports-NBC Sports Network, a digital content and promotional partnership, constantly ranks among the most-trafficked digital properties in all of sports.