Callaway has unveiled its latest in irons with the Rogue ST MAX and Rogue ST Pro. Here's everything you need to know:

WHAT STANDS OUT: In order to accomplish what Callaway says are its longest irons ever, it added speed by implementing a thinner, high-strength 450 steel face with an A.I.-designed Flash Face Cup, which is different for each iron for maximum performance. A tungsten weight – 250% more than in the previous MAVRIK model – set inside the head toward the low-toe portion of the club helps counterbalance the hosel and influence better contact, while Urethane Microspheres behind the face provide enhanced feel and sound with sacrificing flexibility.

OTHER FEATURES: The Rogue ST irons are available in four different models: the standard, game-improvement Rogue ST MAX; the Rogue ST MAX OS, a more forgiving version of the MAX with wide soles and higher launch; the Rogue ST MAX OS LITE, the most forgiving and lightest of the models; and the Rogue ST Pro, a hollow-bodied model that resembles a forged played and is for better players.

SPECS AND PRICING: Rogue ST MAX and Rogue ST Max OS (4-PW) with True Temper Elevate MPH or Project X steel shafts ($999.99); Rogue ST MAX and Rogue ST Max OS (4-PW) with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts ($1,099.99); Rogue ST Pro (3-PW) with True Temper Elevate MPH or Project X steel shafts ($1,199.99); Rogue ST Pro (3-PW) with Project X Cypher Black, Mitsubishi AV Series Blue or AV Series White graphite shafts ($1,299.99).

AVAILABILITY: Jan. 21 (pre-order); Feb. 18 (retail)