LIV Golf’s Smash GC rebranded as Talor Gooch-led Oklahoma team

Talor Gooch already has a Professional Bull Riding team known as the “Oklahoma Wildcatters.” Now he’s captain of a LIV Golf League team connected to the Sooner State, rebranded Tuesday as OKGC.

The new name replaces Smash GC, which had Brooks Koepka as the captain until the five-time major champion returned to the PGA Tour this year. The rebrand establishes Oklahoma as the team home market.

LIV already has rebranded Stinger to Southern Guard for the South Africans, and Iron Heads was changed to Korean GC. This is the first time a LIV franchise is aligned with a U.S. market.

“This is incredibly meaningful to me,” Gooch said. “Oklahoma is where I grew up and where I learned how to compete. To now represent this state through OKGC and bring that identity with us around the world is something I’m really proud of.”

The other team members are Jason Kokrak of Ohio, Harold Varner III of North Carolina and Graeme McDowell of Northern Ireland.